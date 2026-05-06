Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 94.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 1503.71 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 94.92% to Rs 179.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 1503.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1304.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.90% to Rs 604.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.72% to Rs 6050.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4851.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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