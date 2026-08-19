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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Radico Khaitan Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 89.51% to Rs 2.02 crore

Net loss of Radico Khaitan Finance reported to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 89.51% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.0219.25 -90 OPM %-137.134.10 -PBDT-3.070.40 PL PBT-3.090.33 PL NP-3.130.31 PL

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:08 AM IST