Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 32.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 12.92 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 32.84% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 12.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.67% to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 50.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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