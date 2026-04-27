Raghav Chadha, 6 AAP MPs' merger with BJP accepted; BJP crosses 113 in RS

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has accepted the request of seven Aam Aadmi Party MPs, including Raghav Chadha, to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party, marking a significant shift in the Upper House.

Following the merger, the BJPs strength has risen to 113, while the National Democratic Alliance has crossed the 140 mark in the Rajya Sabha, which has an effective strength of 244. AAPs strength has fallen from 10 to three members.

The MPs involved include Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Rajinder Gupta. The group had petitioned Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan to recognise them as BJP members, which has now been accepted.

The MPs have argued that their move meets the two-thirds requirement under the Tenth Schedule, protecting them from disqualification under the anti-defection law. However, AAP has contested this, calling the merger legally unsustainable without the partys consent and seeking their disqualification.

Following the exit, AAP is now represented by Sanjay Singh, N. D. Gupta and Balbir Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

Reacting to the development, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the seven MPs are now part of the BJP parliamentary party.

Earlier, Chadha had announced his decision to leave AAP, alleging that the party had deviated from its founding principles and describing himself as the right man in the wrong party.