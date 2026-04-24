Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 49.65% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 39.31% to Rs 70.56 croreNet profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 49.65% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.31% to Rs 70.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.23% to Rs 54.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.76% to Rs 257.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales70.5650.65 39 257.07199.65 29 OPM %30.1028.43 -29.2626.90 - PBDT21.1814.64 45 76.6454.16 42 PBT19.4013.09 48 69.6347.71 46 NP15.1610.13 50 54.8036.97 48
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 4:04 PM IST