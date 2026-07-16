Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 67.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.72% to Rs 86.91 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 67.55% to Rs 19.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.72% to Rs 86.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.86.9158.4429.6327.2426.5716.5324.7414.8219.5711.68

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