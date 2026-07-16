Raghav Productivity Enhancers standalone net profit rises 86.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 35.76 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 86.36% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 35.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.35.7631.8628.0226.8715.809.4515.148.7612.436.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News