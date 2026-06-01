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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raghunath International consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Raghunath International consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Raghunath International declined 50.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.50% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 203.57% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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