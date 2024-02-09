Raghunath International consolidated net profit declines 81.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.25 croreNet profit of Raghunath International declined 81.13% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs -0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales-0.250.70 PL OPM %148.0075.71 -PBDT0.100.67 -85 PBT0.100.67 -85 NP0.100.53 -81
