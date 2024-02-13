Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 34.61% to Rs 5.48 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries declined 13.89% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 34.61% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.5.488.38-0.36-1.430.200.040.180.030.310.36