Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 875.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 43.23% to Rs 16.83 croreNet profit of Raideep Industries rose 875.00% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.23% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 245.13% to Rs 3.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.85% to Rs 37.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.8311.75 43 37.7522.90 65 OPM %0.300.85 --0.16-0.87 - PBDT2.760.10 2660 2.950.28 954 PBT2.710.09 2911 2.940.26 1031 NP2.730.28 875 3.901.13 245
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:55 PM IST