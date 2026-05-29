Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 875.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.23% to Rs 16.83 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries rose 875.00% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.23% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 245.13% to Rs 3.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.85% to Rs 37.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

16.8311.7537.7522.900.300.85-0.16-0.872.760.102.950.282.710.092.940.262.730.283.901.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News