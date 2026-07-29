Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 359-cr EPC order from East Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has secured an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 358.97 crore from East Central Railway.

The contract involves the construction of doubling works between Kundawa Chainpur (excluding) and Raxaul (excluding), covering a stretch of 41.04 km, as part of the SitamarhiRaxaul doubling project under the Samastipur Division of East Central Railway.

The scope of work includes earthwork, blanketing, construction of minor and major bridges, station and other railway buildings, platform works, level crossing works, and other allied civil works designed for 25-tonne Indian Railway Standard Loading.

The project is to be executed within 1,095 days. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, and the company said the promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity. The contract also does not constitute a related-party transaction.

RVNL, a Government of India enterprise, is engaged in implementing rail infrastructure projects across the country. As of March 2026, the Government of India held a 72.84% stake in the company. The companys consolidated net profit fell 58.92% to Rs 187.07 crore on a 4.18% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,695.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) fell 1.23% to close at Rs 221.25 on the BSE.

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