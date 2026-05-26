Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 58.92% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.18% to Rs 6695.91 croreNet profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 58.92% to Rs 187.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 455.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 6695.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6427.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.54% to Rs 874.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1277.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 20412.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19923.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6695.916427.11 4 20412.1219923.25 2 OPM %4.016.74 -3.765.65 - PBDT260.03551.55 -53 1217.611677.11 -27 PBT250.34542.55 -54 1181.241646.37 -28 NP187.07455.43 -59 874.701277.66 -32
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST