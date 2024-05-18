Business Standard
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Spurts 4.39%, S&amp;P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1%

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has added 17.68% over last one month compared to 6.96% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 1.45% rise in the SENSEX
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd gained 4.39% today to trade at Rs 303.5. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is up 1% to quote at 621.47. The index is up 6.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd increased 3.91% and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd added 2.4% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 108.77 % over last one year compared to the 20.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has added 17.68% over last one month compared to 6.96% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 1.45% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.53 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 345.6 on 23 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 110.5 on 31 May 2023.
First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

