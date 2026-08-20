Rail Vikas Nigam receives order worth Rs 161 cr from East Coast Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam has received LOA from East Coast Railway for Provision of MSDAC to increase reliability in ABS section from MZY to KUR and at RJGR, JRZ, SSPR, DNKL, HND & TLHD stations of KUR division of East Coast Railway with alteration in Els of M/S HITACHI RAIL STS INDIA PVT. LTD. make at BBS, MEDHA Servo Drives make at HND, BBSN, MCS & TLHD, M/s Siemens Rail Automation (P) Ltd. WESTRACE MK-II make at RJGR, SSPR, DNKL, MZY, GJTA, CBT, SQQ, NRG & CTC, WESTRACE MK-I make at BRAG & RTN, KYOSAN make at JRZ station. The order is valued at Rs 161.02 crore.