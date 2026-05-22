Rail Vikas Nigam receives order worth Rs 758 cr from NMDC
Rail Vikas Nigam has received LAC from NMDC for Development of Railway Siding near Padapur Village along with Bridges, PWD road diversion, associated Civil Works etc. including Preparation of Feasibility Study Report (FSR), Detailed Project Report (DPR), Detailed Engineering, Execution and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services for Capacity Expansion of Bacheli. The contract is valued at Rs 758.07 crore.
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 4:04 PM IST