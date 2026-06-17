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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam wins order worth Rs 967.92 cr from East Coast Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam wins order worth Rs 967.92 cr from East Coast Railway

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam has received LOA from East Coast Railway for 3rd and 4th line between Nergundi Barang (22Km) and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram (363Km) on Bhadrak- Vizianagaram section (385Km): Construction of important Bridge nos. 539 (16x30.5m Open Web Steel Girder over river Birupa at ch.402521m), 544 (32x65.84m Open Web Steel Girder over river Mahanadi at ch.406305m), 553 (18x45.70m Open Web Steel Girder over river Kathjori at ch.411589m), 557 (20x45.70m Open Web Steel Girder over river Kuakhai at ch.414607m) on EPC mode. The contract is valued at Rs 967.92 crore.
 

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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