RailTel bags IT infra services order from Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
RailTel Corporation of India has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Central Mine Planning & Design Institute. The project entails MPLS VPN Connectivity of different bandwidth & TPaaS Services for HD Video Conferencing facility in CMPDI HQ, 6 Regional Institutes, ERPDC & DRC for period of 5years. The project is valued at Rs 21.57 crore.
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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 12:16 PM IST