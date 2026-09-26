Saturday, September 26, 2026 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel bags IT infra services order from Central Mine Planning & Design Institute

RailTel bags IT infra services order from Central Mine Planning & Design Institute

Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
RailTel Corporation of India has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Central Mine Planning & Design Institute. The project entails MPLS VPN Connectivity of different bandwidth & TPaaS Services for HD Video Conferencing facility in CMPDI HQ, 6 Regional Institutes, ERPDC & DRC for period of 5years. The project is valued at Rs 21.57 crore.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bhagyanagar India fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Bhagyanagar India fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 300 cr

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 300 cr

SAIL signs MoU with BCCL for joint development of coal blocks

SAIL signs MoU with BCCL for joint development of coal blocks

Dhanuka Agritech launches new products for domestic market

Dhanuka Agritech launches new products for domestic market

Promoter Group commits capital infusion of Rs 650 cr into Aequs

Promoter Group commits capital infusion of Rs 650 cr into Aequs

Buzzing :

Asian Games 2026 LIVEAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyCJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 12:16 PM IST