RailTel bags order worth Rs 63 crore

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received an LoI worth Rs 63.15 crore from Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India), Director General, Doordarshan, for additional features/services on the existing WAVES OTT platform.

The order is to be executed by 11 February 2029.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000 to create a nationwide broadband, VPN, telecom, and multimedia network, modernizing the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India. RailTel's network currently passes through around 6,000 railway stations across the country, covering all major commercial centers.

The companys standalone net profit marginally declined 0.48% to Rs 65.78 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 20.09% to Rs 893.27 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 743.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India closed flat at Rs 252.55 on the BSE.

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