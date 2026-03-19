RailTel bags orders worth Rs 217 crore

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has secured two domestic orders aggregating to Rs 217.13 crore from government entities in Bihar.

The first order has been awarded by North Bihar Power Distribution Company (NBPDCL) for the establishment of a Cyber Security Operations Centre at NBPDCL and South Bihar Power Distribution Company (SBPDCL), along with maintenance of IT/OT systems for a period of five years. The project is scheduled to be executed by 17 January 2027. The estimated contract value stands at Rs 48.38 crore.

The second order has been received from the State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), for engagement as an implementation partner for education quality enhancement in selected government schools across Bihar under the PM SHRI scheme. The project is to be executed by 30 September 2026 and is valued at Rs 168.75 crore.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India declined 2.64% to Rs 274.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News