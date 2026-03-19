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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel bags project worth Rs 48 cr from North Bihar Power Distribution Company

RailTel bags project worth Rs 48 cr from North Bihar Power Distribution Company

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
RailTel Corporation of India has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from North Bihar Power Distribution Company (NBPDCL) for establishment of Cyber Security Operations Centre at NBPDCL and SBPDCL for protection of IT/OT Systems and its maintenance for 5 years. The project is worth Rs 48.37 crore.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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