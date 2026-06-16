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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel bags Rs 16-cr order from Munitions India

RailTel bags Rs 16-cr order from Munitions India

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 8:32 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India said it has received a work order worth Rs 15.78 crore from Munitions India.

The order entails upgradation of MPLS bandwidth of the existing COMNET 2.0 network across all 45 units of seven Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the Department of Defence Production (DoDP), New Delhi.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is scheduled to be executed by June 14, 2027, RailTel said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in Munitions India Ltd. It also clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

 

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 143.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 105.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.6% YoY to Rs 1,668.86 crore in Q4 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose 3.16% to close at Rs 318.50 on the BSE on June 15, 2026.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

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