Monday, May 18, 2026 | 08:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel bags Rs 16-cr signalling order from North Western Railway

RailTel bags Rs 16-cr signalling order from North Western Railway

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order from Sr. DSTE, Jodhpur, under the North Western Railway zone for railway double distant signalling work.

The project involves the provision of double distant signals in the Jajiwal (JWL)-Nawa City (NAC) section of Jodhpur Division, North Western Railway.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is valued at approximately Rs 15.67 crore, inclusive of taxes, according to the Letter of Acceptance (LoA).

The contract is scheduled to be executed by May 13, 2027.

RailTel said the promoter/promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

 

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts fall on Trump's fresh warning to Iran

standard chartered

Standard Chartered appoints Manus Costello as new Chief Financial Officer

us china, us-china, us flag, china flag

China to buy $17 bn worth of US agricultural products annually: White House

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold slips to over one-month low as West Asia tensions lift oil prices

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a press conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, May 17, 2026 | REUTERS

Swedish CEOs lauded 'transformation' in India during PM Modi's visit: MEA

The company received the work order on May 16, 2026, at 5:55 PM.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

The scrip fell 2.62% to end at Rs 319.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Azad Engineering Q4 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 36 crore

Azad Engineering Q4 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 36 crore

Atul Auto Q4 PAT surges 107% YoY to Rs 15 crore

Atul Auto Q4 PAT surges 107% YoY to Rs 15 crore

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 13.72% in the March 2026 quarter

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 13.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Tashi India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tashi India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 720.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 720.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance