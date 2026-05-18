RailTel bags Rs 16-cr signalling order from North Western Railway

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order from Sr. DSTE, Jodhpur, under the North Western Railway zone for railway double distant signalling work.

The project involves the provision of double distant signals in the Jajiwal (JWL)-Nawa City (NAC) section of Jodhpur Division, North Western Railway.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is valued at approximately Rs 15.67 crore, inclusive of taxes, according to the Letter of Acceptance (LoA).

The contract is scheduled to be executed by May 13, 2027.

RailTel said the promoter/promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

The company received the work order on May 16, 2026, at 5:55 PM.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

The scrip fell 2.62% to end at Rs 319.95 on the BSE.

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