RailTel bags Rs 43-cr NKN project order from NICSI

RailTel Corporation of India said it has received a work order worth Rs 42.63 crore from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated.

The order pertains to providing a new core link under the NKN project for a period of 12 months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and falls under the telecom segment. The project is scheduled to be executed by March 31, 2027.

RailTel said its promoter, promoter group or group companies do not have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction.

The company received the work order on March 16, 2026 at 3:00 pm, it added.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.87% to Rs 269.90 on the BSE.

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