RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 125 crore from Western Railways

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has received the work order from Western Railways amounting to Rs 124.90 crore.

The contract is for implementation of unified communication infrastructure comprising IPMPLS LAN Infra, VOIP exchange, IP based control communication and replacement of UTN over Western Railway.

The said project has to be executed within a period of eighteen months.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 94.49% jump in net profit to Rs 62.14 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 31.95 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 668.36 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 47.11% from Rs 454.32 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

The scrip added 0.47% to currently trade at Rs 421 on the BSE.

