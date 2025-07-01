Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel Corp bags Rs 16-cr work order from Cuttack Development Authority

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Cuttack Development Authority for a work order valued at Rs 15.84 crore.

The contract includes the installation of 8 additional AI-based billboards in Cuttack. The total order value is Rs 15,84,92,196, with a completion deadline set for 2 November 2025.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore on a 57.11% rise in net sales to Rs 1,308.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

The scrip shed 0.54% to settle at Rs 426 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

