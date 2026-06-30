RailTel Corp bags Rs 27-cr work order from Goa Labour Welfare Board

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order worth Rs 27.06 crore from the Goa Labour Welfare Board for the development of an exclusive end-to-end online portal.

The project, awarded by a domestic entity, is scheduled to be completed by 23 August 2026. The company received the work order on 29 June 2026. The contract is not a related-party transaction, and the promoter/promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 143.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 105.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.6% YoY to Rs 1,668.86 crore in Q4 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India fell 2.44% to close at Rs 306.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News