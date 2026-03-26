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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel corp bags Rs 29-cr order from State Crime Records Bureau, Bhopal

RailTel corp bags Rs 29-cr order from State Crime Records Bureau, Bhopal

Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 8:17 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 29.48 crore from State Crime Records Bureau, Bhopal.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of a software defined wide area network (SDWAN) for 2025, along with support services for a period of three years. The total contract value stands at Rs 29,48,75,480 and is scheduled to be completed by 24 March 2029.

The company further clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions as per regulatory norms.

 

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India advanced 2.48% to Rs 268.65 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 8:16 AM IST

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