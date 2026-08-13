RailTel Corp bags Rs 63-cr order from Deendayal Port Authority

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 63 crore from Deendayal Port Authority (DPA).

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning, along with operation and maintenance, of an Integrated Gate Automation System (IGAS) at DPA, Kandla, for a period of five years.

The project is scheduled to be executed by 16 August 2031. The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the order.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000 to create a nationwide broadband, VPN, telecom and multimedia network, modernising the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India. RailTel's network currently passes through around 6,000 railway stations across the country, covering all major commercial centres.

The companys standalone net profit marginally declined 0.48% to Rs 65.78 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 20.09% to Rs 893.27 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 743.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The counter rose 0.23% to Rs 286.45 on the BSE.

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