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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp bags Rs 86.36-cr cloud services order from MCGM

RailTel Corp bags Rs 86.36-cr cloud services order from MCGM

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has secured a contract from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

The contract is for provisioning, configuration, testing, commissioning, and operations & maintenance of cloud services for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The order, awarded by a domestic entity, has an estimated value of Rs 86.36 crore, as per the letter of award (LoA).

The project is to be executed by June 5, 2029.

The company stated that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity. It also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

 

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RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

The scrip declined 2.49% to end at Rs 326.80 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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