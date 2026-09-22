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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp gains after securing 5-year work contract from UPUMS

RailTel Corp gains after securing 5-year work contract from UPUMS

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India added 1.42% to Rs 264.10 after the company announced the receipt of a work order from Uttar Pradesh University Of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) worth Rs 14.09 crore.

The work order involves a single, committed five-year programme for the implementation of an enhanced Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), along with pay-per-use operations linked to specified outcomes. The said contract is valid till 28 September 2026.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000 to create a nationwide broadband, VPN, telecom, and multimedia network, modernizing the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India. RailTel's network currently passes through around 6,000 railway stations across the country, covering all major commercial centers.

 

The companys standalone net profit marginally declined 0.48% to Rs 65.78 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 20.09% to Rs 893.27 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 743.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 1:32 PM IST