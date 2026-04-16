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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp gains on bagging Rs 100-cr LoI for IT system to monitor minor minerals in Konkan Division

RailTel Corp gains on bagging Rs 100-cr LoI for IT system to monitor minor minerals in Konkan Division

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.87% to Rs 342.95 after it has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 100 crore from the Divisional Commissioner, Konkan Division.

The order is for selection as system integrator for development and maintenance of an integrated IT solution for monitoring of minor minerals for a period of five years.

The company said the scope of work includes development and maintenance of an end-to-end integrated IT platform aimed at strengthening monitoring, tracking and governance of minor mineral operations. The project is expected to enhance transparency and improve administrative efficiency in mineral regulation.

The estimated size of the order is Rs 100 crore, as per the LoI, RailTel said in a regulatory filing. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and falls under a government-backed digital governance initiative.

 

The execution period for the project extends up to April 2031. RailTel added that neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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