RailTel Corp gains on bagging Rs 115-cr order from Power Grid Corp

The order was awarded as per NOTIFICATION OF AWard (NOA-1 and NOA-2) and is scheduled for execution by 10 September 2034.

The company confirmed that promoters or promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding entity and that the order does not fall under related party transactions. The work order was received on 10 March 2026, at 18:43 hrs.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

The Power Grid Corporation of India is a Maharatna CPSU and Indias largest electric power transmission company. The company reported an 8.4% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,184.96 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 3,861.63 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 10.3% YoY to Rs 12,395.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. The scrip rose 0.23% to Rs 299.35 on ther BSE.

