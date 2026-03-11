Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp gains on bagging Rs 115-cr order from Power Grid Corp

RailTel Corp gains on bagging Rs 115-cr order from Power Grid Corp

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

The order was awarded as per NOTIFICATION OF AWard (NOA-1 and NOA-2) and is scheduled for execution by 10 September 2034.

The company confirmed that promoters or promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding entity and that the order does not fall under related party transactions. The work order was received on 10 March 2026, at 18:43 hrs.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

 

The Power Grid Corporation of India is a Maharatna CPSU and Indias largest electric power transmission company. The company reported an 8.4% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,184.96 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 3,861.63 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 10.3% YoY to Rs 12,395.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. The scrip rose 0.23% to Rs 299.35 on ther BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro failed to sustain around one-week high as German exports see sharp drop

Euro failed to sustain around one-week high as German exports see sharp drop

Renewable energy is increasingly reaching India's farms and households

Renewable energy is increasingly reaching India's farms and households

BSE Index Services launches BSE SmallCap 500 and four factor-based indices

BSE Index Services launches BSE SmallCap 500 and four factor-based indices

Irrigation, water infra stocks rally after Cabinet clears Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

Irrigation, water infra stocks rally after Cabinet clears Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

global capability centres, GCC

Over 2,000 filings a year: The compliance cost of India's GCC boom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS-Iran War UpdatesIMD Weather UpdateGemini in ChromeGold and Silver Rate todayLPG Shortage NewsSedemac Mechatronics IPO ListingHG Infra Share PriceLPG Crisis