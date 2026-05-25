RailTel Corp gains on bagging Rs 31-cr IT infrastructure upgrade order from NSIL

RailTel Corporation of India added 2.45% to Rs 327.65 after it has received a work order from NewSpace India (NSIL) for supply, installation, commissioning, and operation & maintenance of upgradation of IT infrastructure.

The estimated order size is Rs 31.21 crore (excluding taxes), as per the letter of intent.

The project is to be executed by 31 January 2027. The order was received on 22 May 2026 at 18:32 hours.

The company clarified that the contract is awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any promoter or related party interest.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 143.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 105.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.6% YoY to Rs 1,668.86 crore in Q4 FY26.

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