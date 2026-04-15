RailTel Corp jumps on bagging Rs 44-cr order from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board

RailTel Corporation of India soared 12.11% to Rs 318.90 after the company announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 43.96 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

The contract entails providing security-related ancillary services during recruitment examinations conducted by the board. The order, awarded by a domestic entity, is to be executed by 12 April 2028, the company said in a regulatory filing.

RailTel added that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity and the transaction does not fall under related party dealings. The work order was received on 13 April 2026, at 15:39 IST and will be executed under an actual use basis revenue model along with fixed income terms.

Separately, the company said that a previously awarded work order worth Rs 17.12 crore from the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has been cancelled.

The cancellation was due to unavoidable administrative circumstances, RailTel said, adding that it has not specified the financial impact of the development.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.