RailTel Corp rises after bagging Rs 164 cr order from Western Coalfields

RailTel Corporation of India rose 2.48% to Rs 287.70 after the company said that it has secured order worth Rs 164 crore from Western Coalfields.

The order is for establishment of MPLS VPN network for Western Coalfields on rental basis for period of 60 months till September 2031.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000 to create a nationwide broadband, VPN, telecom and multimedia network, modernising the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India. RailTel's network currently passes through around 6,000 railway stations across the country, covering all major commercial centres.

The companys standalone net profit marginally declined 0.48% to Rs 65.78 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 20.09% to Rs 893.27 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 743.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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