RailTel Corp rises after securing Rs 18.54 crore order from Uttar Pradesh government

RailTel Corporation of India rose 2.66% to Rs 310.95 after the company announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 18.54 crore from the Information Technology and Electronics Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The order involves the supply, installation, commissioning, training and support services for Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) in schools under the Uttar Pradesh Department of Secondary Education.

The scope of work includes the design, installation and maintenance of educational and vocational laboratories, supply and installation of hardware, teacher training and training for other staff.

The total value of the work order is Rs 18,53,66,820 and it is scheduled to be completed by 17 November 2027.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 143.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 105.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.6% YoY to Rs 1,668.86 crore in Q4 FY26.

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