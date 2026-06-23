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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp secures Rs 335 crore order from Ministry of Railways

RailTel Corp secures Rs 335 crore order from Ministry of Railways

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 334.52 crore from the Ministry of Railways.

The contract pertains to the upgradation of e-Office instances across Zonal Railways and Administrative Units (AUs) to Version 7.x, along with the mandatory implementation of Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs) and eSign services within the e-Office system.

The total value of the order stands at Rs 334.52 crore, excluding taxes. The project is scheduled to be executed by 22 June 2031.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

 

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 143.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 105.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.6% YoY to Rs 1,668.86 crore in Q4 FY26.

The counter slipped 1.72% to Rs 317.95 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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