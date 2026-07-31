RailTel Corp slides as Q1 profit marginally declines 0.48% YoY to Rs 66 crore

RailTel Corporation of India declined 3.09% to Rs 285.55 after its standalone net profit marginally declined 0.48% year-on-year to Rs 65.78 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 20.09% YoY to Rs 893.27 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 743.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 89.44 crore in Q1 FY27, up 0.14% from Rs 89.31 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 7.04 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses jumped 20.95% YoY to Rs 813.12 crore during the quarter from Rs 672.27 crore in Q1 FY26. Licence fees paid to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) stood at Rs 21.70 crore, up 0.04%. Expenses on project work rose 31.20% YoY to Rs 508.36 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 6.56% to Rs 60.22 crore during the period under review.

Revenue from telecom services increased 7.78% to Rs 360.81 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 334.76 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from project work services rose 30.16% YoY to Rs 532.46 crore.

RailTel was incorporated in 2000 to create a nationwide broadband, VPN, telecom and multimedia network, modernising the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India. RailTel's network currently passes through around 6,000 railway stations across the country, covering all major commercial centres.

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