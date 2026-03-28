RailTel Corporation bags Rs 444-cr LoI for KSWAN 3.0 project

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Centre for E-Governance for selection as system integrator for the KSWAN 3.0 project.

The order, valued at Rs 444.44 crore (including taxes), pertains to a request for proposal (RFP) for system integration work under the KSWAN 3.0 network. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity.

The project is scheduled to be executed by 26 March 2031. The company clarified that the promoter, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India slipped 3.13% to close at Rs 260.25 on 27 March 2026.

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