RailTel Corporation of India bags Rs 30-cr order from Jharkhand Education Project Council

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has secured a contract worth Rs 29.69 crore from the Jharkhand Education Project Council.

The order entails selection of an agency for conducting English language training and setting up English language laboratories, the company said in a filing.

The contract, which involves both supply and services, has been awarded by a domestic entity and is to be executed by April 6, 2029.

The total contract value stands at Rs 29,69,03,155, inclusive of taxes.

RailTel said neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding authority, and the deal does not qualify as a related party transaction.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

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