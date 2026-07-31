Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 0.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 893.27 crore

Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India declined 0.48% to Rs 65.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 893.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 743.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.893.27743.8114.7315.58146.87129.6296.4885.8965.7866.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News