Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 24.94% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 1668.86 croreNet profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 24.94% to Rs 141.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 1668.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1308.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.51% to Rs 346.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 299.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 4277.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3477.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1668.861308.28 28 4277.483477.50 23 OPM %13.9413.73 -14.8815.34 - PBDT241.82199.00 22 682.83603.90 13 PBT192.44139.25 38 493.94423.50 17 NP141.75113.45 25 346.32299.81 16
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST