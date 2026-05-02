Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 24.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 1668.86 crore

Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 24.94% to Rs 141.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 1668.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1308.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.51% to Rs 346.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 299.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 4277.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3477.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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