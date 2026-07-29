RailTel Corporation rises after bagging Rs 44-cr Odisha Police work order

RailTel Corporation of India rose 2.23% to Rs 292.25 after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 43.90 crore work order from the Office of the Inspector General of Police (Provisioning), Odisha Police.

The contract involves the engagement of 170 experts, comprising IT experts, cyber forensic experts and finance & account analysts, for the Cyber Crime and CC & EO Police Stations of Odisha Police.

The order is scheduled to be executed by 30 August 2029. RailTel said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity. The company added that neither its promoter/promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the awarding authority, and the contract does not constitute a related party transaction.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 143.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 105.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.6% YoY to Rs 1,668.86 crore in Q4 FY26.

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