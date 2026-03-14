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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corporation secures two orders worth Rs 64 crore

RailTel Corporation secures two orders worth Rs 64 crore

Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India said it has received two domestic orders worth about Rs 64.2 crore.

The first order, valued at around Rs 34.29 crore, has been awarded by South Central Railway through Dy. CSTE/Projects/BZA for signalling and telecom arrangements related to yard remodelling at Guntur Junction and implementation of an Automatic Block Signalling system between the GunturNallapadu section in the Guntur division.

The project is scheduled to be completed by September 4, 2027.

In a separate contract, the company has received an order worth about Rs 29.9 crore (including tax) from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to provide security-related ancillary services during recruitment examinations.

 

The contract is to be executed by March 13, 2028.

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RailTel said the orders were awarded by domestic entities and fall within the ordinary course of business. The company also clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entities and the contracts do not fall under related party transactions.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India fell 3.17% to end at Rs 277.90 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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