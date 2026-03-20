RailTel receives LoI from Prasar Bharti for contract worth Rs 160 cr
RailTel Corporation of India has received the Letter of Intent (LoI) from Prasar Bharti (Broadcasting Corporation Of India) Director General, Doordashan. The contract entails SITC/Services of Cloud Based Integrated News Room for Doordarshan News, DD India and Regional News Units of Doordarshan. The contract is valued at Rs 159.80 crore.
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 7:50 PM IST