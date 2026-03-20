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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel receives LoI from Prasar Bharti for contract worth Rs 160 cr

RailTel receives LoI from Prasar Bharti for contract worth Rs 160 cr

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
RailTel Corporation of India has received the Letter of Intent (LoI) from Prasar Bharti (Broadcasting Corporation Of India) Director General, Doordashan. The contract entails SITC/Services of Cloud Based Integrated News Room for Doordarshan News, DD India and Regional News Units of Doordarshan. The contract is valued at Rs 159.80 crore.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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