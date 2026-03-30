RailTel secures Rs 13-cr order from Mumbai Port Authority

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 13.03 crore from the Mumbai Port Authority.

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves the supply, installation, testing, commissioning (SITC), and operation & maintenance (O&M) of a Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) for hospitals and dispensaries under the Mumbai Port Authority. The project will be executed over a period of five years from the date of Go-Live, with completion scheduled by July 26, 2031.

The total estimated value of the order stands at Rs 13,03,79,234 (excluding taxes).

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the deal does not fall under related party transactions.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India slipped 1.13% to Rs 257.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News