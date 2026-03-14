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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel secures work order of Rs 34.39 cr from South Central Railway

RailTel secures work order of Rs 34.39 cr from South Central Railway

Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
RailTel Corporation of India has received a letter of acceptance for a railways project worth Rs 34.29 crore for Signaling & Telecom arrangements in connection with yard remodeling of Guntur Junction and Automatic Block Signaling System between GNT-NLPD Section in Guntur Division of South Central Railway.

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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