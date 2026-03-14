RailTel secures work order of Rs 34.39 cr from South Central Railway
RailTel Corporation of India has received a letter of acceptance for a railways project worth Rs 34.29 crore for Signaling & Telecom arrangements in connection with yard remodeling of Guntur Junction and Automatic Block Signaling System between GNT-NLPD Section in Guntur Division of South Central Railway.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 12:31 PM IST