Rain Industries climbs after Dolly Khanna picks stake

Rain Industries jumped 4.20% to Rs 122.90 after ace investor Dolly Khanna appeared in the company's latest shareholding pattern.

As of March 2026, Dolly Khanna held 35,35,895 shares, representing a 1.05% equity stake in the company. Her name did not feature in the shareholding data for the December quarter.

Chennai-based Dolly Khanna has been investing since 1996 and is known for identifying opportunities in lesser-known midcap and smallcap stocks. Her portfolio, managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna, typically focuses on traditional sectors such as manufacturing, chemicals, textiles, and sugar.

Rain Industries is a leading vertically integrated producer of carbon, cement and advanced materials products. It has manufacturing facilities in eight countries across three continents.

On a consolidated basis, Rain Industries reported net profit of Rs 13.51 crore in Q3 December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 161.41 crore in Q3 December 2024. Net sales rose 17% year-on-year to Rs 4300.71 crore in Q3 December 2025.