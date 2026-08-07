Rain Industries consolidated net profit rises 387.99% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.40% to Rs 5167.16 croreNet profit of Rain Industries rose 387.99% to Rs 296.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 5167.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4401.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5167.164401.38 17 OPM %18.6614.30 -PBDT745.73428.53 74 PBT501.07203.59 146 NP296.2160.70 388
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST